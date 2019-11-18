November 18, 2019
THANKS, BOB!:
House investigating whether Trump lied to Mueller (Katelyn Polantz, November 18, 2019, CNN)
The House of Representatives is now investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation, the House's general counsel said in federal court Monday."Did the President lie? Was the President not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?" House general counsel Douglas Letter told the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit about why the House now needs access to grand jury material Mueller collected in his investigation.
He answered the questions so he lied.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 18, 2019 12:57 PM
