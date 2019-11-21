SWEET MYSTERY OF rIGHT:

For some perspective, let's go back to that New York Times story from May of this year: "Rudy Giuliani Plans Ukraine Trip to Push for Inquiries That Could Help Trump." That was the headline. It was pretty much all there:





WASHINGTON -- Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, is encouraging Ukraine to wade further into sensitive political issues in the United States, seeking to push the incoming government in Kiev to press ahead with investigations that he hopes will benefit Mr. Trump.





Mr. Giuliani said he plans to travel to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in the coming days and wants to meet with the nation's president-elect to urge him to pursue inquiries that allies of the White House contend could yield new information about two matters of intense interest to Mr. Trump.





One is the origin of the special counsel's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The other is the involvement of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s son in a gas company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch.





Mr. Giuliani's plans create the remarkable scene of a lawyer for the president of the United States pressing a foreign government to pursue investigations that Mr. Trump's allies hope could help him in his re-election campaign. And it comes after Mr. Trump spent more than half of his term facing questions about whether his 2016 campaign conspired with a foreign power. [emphasis added]





And then, of course, Giuliani went on CNN to admit that he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.





We've seen the "transcript."





Mick Mulvaney held a press conference defiantly admitting the quid pro quo.





The military aid was, in fact held up.





Key players have testified what they saw and heard.





And know we know that everyone involved in the cleanup of this mess knew what was going on. Republicans tried to make an issue of the fact that Sondland made some presumptions about the linkage between the aid and the investigations, but, frankly, you don't have to be a Rubik's Cube champion to figure all this out.





As George Orwell--who would be enjoying all of this enormously--once observed: "To see what is in front of one's nose needs a constant struggle."