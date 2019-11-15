November 15, 2019
SOROS HACKED HIS TWITTER FEED!:
'Witness intimidation in real-time': Democrats see more evidence of Trump obstruction (SARAH FERRIS, MELANIE ZANONA and JOHN BRESNAHAN, 11/15/2019, Politico)
Lawmakers of both parties were stunned to see Trump's disparaging tweet about the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the middle of a hearing where she had already described in great detail how she felt personally threatened by the president."What you saw today -- witness intimidation in real-time by the president of the United States," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters during a brief pause in the hearing.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 15, 2019 1:52 PM