SO MUCH WINNING:





Key pieces of his agenda are stalled. Top aides are feuding. And there's worry that the very issue that swept President Donald Trump into office in 2016 could help cost him his reelection in 2020.





Nearly three years into office, Trump's attempts to match the lofty campaign promises he made on immigration are in disarray -- the wall remains largely unbuilt, so-called sanctuary cities are still receiving federal money and birthright citizenship remains intact. And over at the sprawling Department of Homeland Security, a bitter dispute recently erupted over who should head the agency tasked with enacting Trump's immigration policies, leading some frustrated aides to plot ways to circumvent federal law and push for the leader of their choice.