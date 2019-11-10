SCHRODINGER'S DOGS:

In 2003, a team of researchers from several American universities launched a small clinical trial, the results of which should not have been a surprise. Of the patients taking the active drug, an anticonvulsant intended to reduce epileptic seizures, 86 percent saw their seizure frequency fall. So did 79 percent of the patients that received a sham treatment, or a placebo.





It seemed like a classic example of the placebo effect, with one notable difference: The patients were dogs.





"As I did these placebo-controlled studies and I was evaluating data, I was like, 'Oh, look, these dogs are getting better on the placebo,'" says Karen Munana, a veterinary neurologist at North Carolina State University who co-authored the study. That response had never been reported for epilepsy treatments in dogs before, she says.





At the time, double-blind placebo-controlled trials--the gold standard for evaluating new medical treatments--were relatively uncommon in veterinary medicine. But if Munana and her colleagues hadn't done one, they would have misjudged how well the drug, levetiracetam, worked. "If I had not had the placebo arm [of the study], I would've said that this drug was effective," she says.