SAD WHAT PASSES FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL SINCE PATERNO THREW US OUT OF DIVISION 1:

With apologies to Georgetown basketball and Penn State football, arguably the fiercest rival Syracuse University ever had was with Colgate University's football team.





The two schools, separated by just 38 miles, first met on the football field in 1891, and for most of the next 70 years their annual game was the most anticipated on either team's calendar.





Fans participated in campus invasions, bonfires, kidnappings, head shavings and other pranks. Often Syracuse businesses had to board up their windows on the day of the games to avoid damage.





The game played on Nov. 17, 1934, is an example of just how wild a Colgate versus Syracuse tussle could be at the peak of the rivalry.