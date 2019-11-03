QUICK, FIND SOME OLD WHITE GUYS WHO WON'T BOO ME:

A new report from Sports Business Journal has the median age of UFC television viewers pegged at 49 years old. That's far outside the desirable -- and incredibly marketable -- "Men Aged 18-34" demographic that the world's leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion used to score 10 years ago.

The study, conducted exclusively for SportsBusiness Journal by Magna Global, looked at live, regular-season game coverage of major sports across both broadcast and cable television in 2000, 2006 and 2016. It showed that while the median age of viewers of most sports, except the WTA, NBA and MLS, is aging faster than the overall U.S. population, it is doing so at a slower pace than prime-time TV.