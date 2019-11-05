PRO-PALESTINIAN IS NOT ANTI-SEMITIC:

Sanders also has been critical of Israel during his campaign and said he would "absolutely" consider cutting US aid to Israel to pressure its government to change its policy, specifically on settlements.





Omar in her endorsement at the rally emphasized Sanders' Jewish faith.





"I am proud to stand with the son of a Jewish refugee who survived genocide," the Muslim congresswoman said. "The acknowledgment of pain and suffering is personal for both of us. The fight for human rights is undeniable. And when we recognize injustices of the past and present, whether it is genocide against Jewish people, Armenians or Rwandans or Bosnians or Native Americans or more."