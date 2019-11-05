PLEASE DON'T SEND ME TO PRISON WITH THE REST OF MY PEERS:

Gordon Sondland, a key figure in the impeachment inquiry, told a top Ukrainian official that hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to the beleaguered U.S. ally would "likely" be held up unless the country's government announced investigations of President Donald Trump's political rivals -- a major reversal from his previous closed-door testimony.





The acknowledgment of a potential quid pro quo is an explosive shift that threatens to upend claims by the president's allies that military aid was not used as a bludgeon to advance his domestic political interests .