PLEASE DON'T SEND ME TO PRISON WITH THE REST OF MY PEERS:
Sondland reverses himself on Ukraine quid pro quo (ANDREW DESIDERIO and KYLE CHENEY, 11/05/2019, Politico)
Gordon Sondland, a key figure in the impeachment inquiry, told a top Ukrainian official that hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to the beleaguered U.S. ally would "likely" be held up unless the country's government announced investigations of President Donald Trump's political rivals -- a major reversal from his previous closed-door testimony.The acknowledgment of a potential quid pro quo is an explosive shift that threatens to upend claims by the president's allies that military aid was not used as a bludgeon to advance his domestic political interests .
which is why you don't take initial testimony publicly. For criminals, speaking is a perjury trap.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 5, 2019 5:32 PM