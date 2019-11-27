OUR TWO rEPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Former President Barack Obama privately told advisers that he would intervene and speak out to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., from winning the nomination if he surged ahead, Politico's Ryan Lizza reports.





The new report details meetings and discussions that nearly all Democratic presidential candidates have had with Obama as they seek the party's nomination. Lizza describes Obama's preferred role in the primary as "providing guardrails to keep the process from getting too ugly and to unite the party when the nominee is clear."





But based on interviews with multiple Obama advisers, Sanders is a "potential exception."



