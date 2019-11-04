November 4, 2019
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:
Taxes Are Surprisingly Similar in Texas and California (Kevin Drum, 11/04/19, Mother Jones0
The LA Times tells us today that conservatives are leaving California for "redder pastures." [...]The state that conservative Californians are allegedly flocking to is Texas, and for your average middle-class worker or retiree its taxes are surprisingly similar to the People's Republic of California. Here's the comparison from the good folks at ITEP:
If you're poor, California has lower taxes. If you're rich, Texas has lower taxes. But if you're middle class, there's barely any difference. You'll pay about 8-10 percent of your income in state and local taxes.
