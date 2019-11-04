OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Nancy Pelosi, America's most powerful elected Democrat, made clear in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday that she has little use for the party's swing to the left, saying, "What works in San Francisco does not necessarily work in Michigan."





"Remember November," Pelosi insisted. "You must win the Electoral College." On health care, Pelosi was more set on defending past gains than on pushing forward. "Protect the Affordable Care Act," she argued. "I think that's the path to health care for all Americans." She claimed that "the Affordable Care Act is a better benefit than Medicare." Pelosi was equally dismissive of the Green New Deal: "There's very strong opposition on the labor side to the Green New Deal because it's like 10 years, no more fossil fuel."





In policy terms, Pelosi insisted that she would maintain pay-as-you-play rules, which would hamstring any effort to borrow money to pay for new spending. Pelosi is adamant that "we cannot just keep increasing the debt."





In setting environmentalism against jobs as well as using the deficit to set limits on future spending, Pelosi sounds more like a Republican than a Democrat.