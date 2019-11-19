ONE OF THE FUNNIER GOP TALKING POINTS...:

Although unionized workers typically have access to some type of employer-based insurance (and often pay less in deductibles than nonunion workers), skyrocketing premiums and poor coverage continue to ignite unrest in all types of workplaces. An estimated 23.6 million U.S. workers with employer-based coverage spend at least 10% or more of their income on premiums and out-of-pocket costs, while wages remain stagnant. According to a new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average worker contribution for family coverage increased 25% since 2014 to a whopping $6,015 annually.





In Charlotte, Dominic Harris, 31, works as a utility technician and also serves as president of the Charlotte City Workers Union. Without Harris and his fellow workers, the gilded financial hub nicknamed Wall Street of the South could not function.





Harris and other members of the SWA made it clear they do not see this as a fight for a handout; it's a worker-led fight for a universal health program to sever the chain between healthcare and employers.





"Having Medicare for All is a tremendous liberation from your boss," says Ed Bruno, former Southern regional director of NNU.