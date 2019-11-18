November 18, 2019
ON THE rIGHT, CRIMINALITY IS LOYALTY:
Trump Turns on Pompeo Over State Department Officials' Impeachment Testimonies, Says Report (Tom Sykes, Nov. 18, 2019, Daily Beast)
Donald Trump has reportedly turned against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after becoming infuriated by the State Department officials who have testified in the impeachment inquiry. NBC News reports the president has confronted Pompeo about the officials, and what he perceives as a half-hearted effort by the secretary of state to block them from testifying against him.
