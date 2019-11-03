NOTHING TO LOSE BUT APARTHEID:





Bennett said Saturday that he would be prepared to sit in the opposition if a Likud-Blue and White unity government is formed, telling Channel 12: "If I am an obstacle to forming a government, I release Netanyahu from any commitment to me and to the New Right and am ready to sit in the opposition. The main thing is to get a government established."





Leaders of rival Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party have claimed the premier's bloc is preventing them from forming a government. Netanyahu has insisted on negotiating on behalf of all 55 MKs; Blue and White has said the stance is a transparent ruse to ensure Gantz cannot form a government, dooming Israel to yet another election.





On Sunday morning, Bennett further warned in an Army Radio interview: "If we reach elections for the third time we will see a historic collapse of the right-wing bloc. We will find ourselves with a full-blown left-wing government."





Bennett's fellow New Right member Ayelet Shaked echoed that sentiment, also in an Army Radio interview, saying that "if we reach third elections, the right-wing rule is in danger. We could end up with a left-wing government."