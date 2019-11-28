NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that Syrian dictator Bashar Assad "may have been falsely blamed" for the attack which led to American, British, and French bombings of suspected Syrian chemical weapons factories, and arguing that the deadly massacre "may never have happened in the first place."





These claims contradict and misrepresent the available evidence regarding the attack, the conclusions of multiple governments, and they are based on a Syrian and Russian misinformation campaign seeking to discredit investigators and absolve Assad of responsibility for the atrocity.