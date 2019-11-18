NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





A conservative group cut ties with right-wing columnist Michelle Malkin on Sunday over her support for an anti-Semitic internet personality, ramping up a growing conservative civil war centered on college campuses.





Malkin's firing from Young America's Foundation, whose speakers bureau had booked Malkin for speeches across the country for the past 17 years, marks the latest battle between supporters of Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and more establishment conservative figures. [...]





Malkin has praised Fuentes and his fans, calling on establishment conservatives to engage with them. In a speech last week, Malkin called Fuentes "one of the New Right leaders." In another, she praised Fuentes fans and called their conservative critics "cringe." She has also frequently echoed their talking points calling for further restricting legal immigration, claiming that continued immigration will doom the Republican Party.





"We're the majority in this room, and we're the majority in this country," Malkin said at a Thursday speech at UCLA organized by YAF.