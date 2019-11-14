November 14, 2019
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
GOP Rep. Steve King suggests George Soros' son is the whistleblower, which makes no sense (Kathryn Krawczyk, 11/14/19, The Week)
Not only does Soros have no job in the federal government nor any intelligence experience, but King fails to realize it would be very odd if Trump let one of his staunchest political enemies work for him in the White House.
When has Trumpbot Jew-bashing ever needed a connection to fact?
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2019 4:18 PM