MAYBE THERE'S A REASON HE'S ACTINBG LIKE THE GOP NEEDS VLAD'S HELP?:





Don Blevins, Jr., has a lot to think about. In his job as the clerk of Fayette County, home to Lexington, the University of Kentucky, and more than 240,000 registered voters, he's in charge of making sure elections happen securely and accurately. "There's a lot of hand wringing over the Russians, there's hand wringing from the far right about illegal immigrants voting and all that," but Blevins says he's more worried "about Americans cheating than anybody."





Blevins cites a range of possible disruptions--from bomb threats to jamming the internet connections used to verify voter registration--that could cause long lines or deflate public confidence in the accuracy of the tally. While Blevins, a Democratic elected official, insists Fayette, the state's second-largest county, is well resourced and equipped to securely conduct balloting, he worries about less populated regions.





"Mitch's inaction is directly harming his home state...there's no question."

"The smaller counties are in dire straits, and Kentucky for a combination of reasons," Blevins said. "They are chronically underfunded for just basic government services, much less elections related expenses."





Meanwhile in Washington, DC, Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky senator for the last 34 years and, as senate majority leader, Congress' most powerful Republican, has steadfastly refused to allow meaningful election security legislation to reach the Senate floor while stymieing most related funding, arguing new laws or mandates would be an overstep of federal power.





"Mitch's inaction is directly harming his home state," Blevins said. "There's no question in my mind."