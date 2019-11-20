LESS TOM IS MORE SONG:

Just ahead of Tom Waits' 70th birthday, an all-star lineup of female musicians will honor the songwriting legend with a new tribute album, Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits. Prior to the record's November 22nd release via Dualtone Music Group, the whole thing is streaming below along with a Track by Track breakdown.





Noted Waits acolyte and musician Warren Zanes produced the effort, which sees 12 artists turning in beautiful renditions of Waits classics and deep cuts. Each one puts their own touch on the songs, peeling back Waits' often experimental compositions and his distinct gravely voice to reveal the magnificent songwriting at their core.





Women Sing Waits was previewed with renditions by Patty Griffin ("Ruby's Arms") and Courtney Marie Andrews ("Downtown Train"). Other contributors include Aimee Mann, Phoebe Bridgers, Angie McMahon, Rosanne Cash, Joseph, The Wild Reeds, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer.