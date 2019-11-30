KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





Al-Sadr, who leads Sairoon bloc in the parliament, went on to call the protestors to agree on a candidate to lead the upcoming government, suggesting that Abdul Mahdi's decision is the first outcome of the two-months long protests.





"The new prime minister should not appoint his cabinet on ethnic and sectarian bases," he added.





Sadr also called on the demonstrators to continue protesting and not to leave the street, calling on what he dubbed "Iraq's friendly countries" to give the Iraqi people an opportunity to determine their own future.