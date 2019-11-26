November 26, 2019
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Report: Khamenei approved Saudi strike on condition no civilians, Americans hit (Times of Israel, 11/26/19)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei personally approved the devastating September 14 combined drone and cruise missile barrage on two Saudi facilities that knocked out half of the kingdom's oil production, on condition the strike did not target civilians or Americans, the Reuters news agency reported Monday.
The Wahhabi are the mutual enemy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 26, 2019 12:00 AM