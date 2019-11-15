November 15, 2019
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
'Not anti-Semitic': Khamenei defines Iran's goal of 'wiping out Israel' (Times of Israel, 11/15/19)
When Iran speaks of wiping Israel off the map, it doesn't mean the mass slaughter of the country's Jews but rather eliminating the Jewish state's "imposed regime," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday."The disappearance of Israel does not mean the disappearance of the Jewish people, because we have nothing against [Jews]," Khamenei said, speaking alongside senior Iranian officials at the so-called 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference."Wiping out Israel means that the Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, should be able to determine their fate and get rid of thugs such as [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," Khamenei continued, according to Iranian media.
Israel, on the other hand, has nuclear missiles aimed at the Shi'a.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 15, 2019 1:57 PM