KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

The events from Tuesday to Thursday were primarily marked by two unique, even potentially historic, characteristics:





1. For the first time, the State of Israel and its security forces distinguished clearly between Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. [...]





This week, however, for the first time since Hamas seized control of Gaza from Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction in 2007, Israel took the opposite line. It distinguished clearly between Hamas and Islamic Jihad.





As the rockets rained down on Israel, the IDF attacked only Islamic Jihad targets and Islamic Jihad personnel. [...]





2.) Hamas refused to enter the fighting. [...]





This time, it would appear that the rulers of the Strip were only too happy about Israel's elimination of serial troublemaker Abu al-Ata. They refrained from any armed response, and even their anti-Israel declarations sounded unusually mild.





It almost seemed at some points as though they regarded the Abu al-Ata incident as part of a fight between clans in which it had no part: Abu al-Ata had been eliminated; now his "family," Islamic Jihad, was avenging his death. Not Hamas.





There are several reasons for Hamas's uncharacteristic behavior. The group recognizes that it has a real opportunity at the moment, not only to stabilize the situation in Gaza without the permanent threat posed by Abu al-Ata but also to head into Palestinian general elections, facing off against the Palestinian Authority, and win.





It may well be that some of Hamas's rivals, including Islamic Jihad and Fatah, will mock the organization and accuse it of having turned into a kind of Palestinian Authority, afraid of confrontation with Israel. But from Hamas's point of view, the benefits of its decision not to join in this round of fighting far outweigh the drawbacks.