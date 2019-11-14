JUST ONE SLIGHT EDIT AND HE HAS AN INSIGHT:

From 1967 to 2019, Republicans controlled the California governorship for 31 of 52 years. So why is there currently not a single statewide Republican officeholder? California also has a Democratic governor and Democratic supermajorities in both houses of the state legislature. Only seven of California's 53 congressional seats are held by Republicans.





In 1994, then-Gov. Pete Wilson backed Proposition 187, which denied state social services to undocumented immigrants.



