November 7, 2019
JUST ANOTHER NEOCON LED REGIME CHANGE...:
Bolton prepared to testify in impeachment probe pending court ruling - report (TOI STAFF and AP, 11/07/19, Times of Israel)
Former US national security adviser John Bolton is reportedly willing to testify in the Trump impeachment inquiry about the administration's involvement in Ukraine, if a federal court resolves a constitutional dispute between the White House and Congress.Bolton could be a star witness for the Democrat-led House inquiry, and his testimony would go against strong opposition from the White House.He would likely confirm previous witness accounts of the Trump administration's efforts to push Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son in exchange for military aid, according to a Thursday report from The Washington Post, citing "people familiar with his views."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 7, 2019 2:35 PM
