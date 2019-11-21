November 21, 2019
JUST ANOTHER CORRUPT NATIONALIST:
AG announces Netanyahu to stand trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust (RAOUL WOOTLIFF, 11/21/19, Times of Israel)
In a decision that drastically shakes up Israeli politics amid already ongoing chaos, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be charged with criminal wrongdoing in three separate cases against him, including bribery in the far-reaching Bezeq corruption probe.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 21, 2019 11:50 AM