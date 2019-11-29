November 29, 2019
JIM WRIGHT WEPT:
Nine conservative groups caught bulk buying Donald Trump Jr.'s book onto the Best Seller's list (David Edwards, 11/28/19, Raw Story)
Nearly ten conservative groups or officials have been accused of inflating sales of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book by purchasing it in bulk.The New York Times reported on Thursday that conservative student group Turning Point U.S.A. is "stocking piling" roughly 2,000 copies of Trump's book "Triggered."According to the Times, at least nine organizations or conservative personalities have participated in the bulk purchases.
