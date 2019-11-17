November 17, 2019
IT'S CUTE THAT THEY THINK BIBI WOULD ACCEPT IT:
Trump said 'frustrated' with Netanyahu as deadlock delays peace plan (Times of Israel, 11/17/19)
The Americans "are frustrated and in despair due to Israeli politics and the political crisis, which has been preventing them for many months from presenting the diplomatic part of the 'deal of the century,'" an Israeli official who has been in contact with senior members of the Trump administration told the Ynet news website.
He can't both build a governing coalition and recognize Arabs as equals.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2019 7:02 AM