INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:







Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., claimed that Republicans have learned the name of the Ukraine whistleblower at a Trump rally in Kentucky on Monday -- and demanded that the media print the name.





If the Libertarians stand for anything it's...trying to stifle reports of government misconduct? Rand will pay any price and bear any burden for the only couple years of isolationism he'll ever experience.



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 5, 2019 2:55 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd