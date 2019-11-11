November 11, 2019
IN CASE THERE WAS ANY CONFUSION ABOUT THE NATIONAL LAW:
Smotrich: Having Arabs in government defies Israel's Jewish, democratic nature (TAMAR PILEGGI , 11/11/19, Times of Israel)
By which he means having minorities in government.Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday reacted angrily to unconfirmed reports that Blue and White was working to form a minority coalition backed by the Joint List alliance of majority-Arab parties, whom he accused of being disloyal to the state.In an interview with Army Radio, the hardline lawmaker said that most Israeli voters opposed creating a minority government that would be led by the centrist Blue and White and supported from the outside by the Joint List and the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu."Israel is a Jewish and democratic state, and having a minority government is neither of those things," Smotrich said.
