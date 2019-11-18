November 18, 2019
IN A RACIAL STATE...:
Flanked by bloc allies, Netanyahu again assails idea of Arab-backed coalition (RAOUL WOOTLIFF, 11/18/19, Times of Israel)
Repeating many of the statements he has made over recent days slamming the prospect of a minority government supported by the predominantly Arab Joint List party, Netanyahu told his fellow lawmakers that such a government would be "a real danger to Israel to the people of Israel."
...a government with Arab support can not be legitimate.
