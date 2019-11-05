IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR CULTURE:

A recently published study by a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center anesthesiologist has found that new immigrants to the U.S. are less likely to use prescription opioids than native-born Americans.





Dr. Brian Sites, who is also a professor of anesthesiology at the Geisel School of Medicine, said the results published in the journal JAMA Network Open last month point to a cultural factor in the use of opioids. Because of that, Sites said he thinks the response necessary to address the problem of opioid use will need to take culture into account.