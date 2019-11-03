November 3, 2019
IMAGE THAT HE HAD A GOVERNING PHILOSOPHY:Trump Slams California Governor, Threatens to Cut Off Wildfire Aid to the State (DANIEL POLITI, NOV 03, 2019, Slate)
President Donald Trump once again threatened to cut off federal aid to California as the state tries to battle numerous wildfires, directly criticizing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for his "terrible job of forest management." In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump went on to suggest the federal government won't be giving California any more aid to help fight the wildfires. "Every year, as the fire's rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more," the president wrote.
Why not implement a public works/infrastructure program to clear the lines immediately and bury them gradually?
