November 7, 2019
IF WE ALL KNEW ONE THING ABOUT THE CLINTON FOUNDATION...:
President Donald Trump ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits as part of civil lawsuit (AARON KATERSKYNov 7, 2019, ABC News)
President Donald Trump has been ordered by a New York State judge to pay $2 million to a group of nonprofit organizations as part of a settlement in a civil lawsuit stemming from persistent violations of state charities laws.The payment is the final resolution to a case brought by the New York attorney general's office after the Trump Foundation held a fundraiser for military veterans during the 2016 campaign.
...it was that Donald was guilty of what the GOP claimed Hillary had done.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 7, 2019 2:53 PM