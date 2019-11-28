November 28, 2019
IF ONLY THE dEEP sTATE DESERVED CREDIT FOR BIBI TOO...:
Netanyahu's US pollster suggests Democratic conspiracy seeks to oust PM, Trump (Times of Israel, 11/28/19)
...but the reality is that all Nationalists are morally corrupt, so they're inevitably financially corrupt.A veteran American conservative pollster with close ties to both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to push a conspiracy theory that the Democratic Party was running efforts to target the two leaders, as both face separate accusations of abusing the powers of office and corruption.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 28, 2019 6:47 PM