November 12, 2019
HOW GUNS END:
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward (MARK SHERMAN, 11/12/19, ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Supreme Court said Tuesday a survivor and relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting can pursue their lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 26 people.The justices rejected an appeal from Remington Arms that argued it should be shielded by a 2005 federal law preventing most lawsuits against firearms manufacturers when their products are used in crimes.
