hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

In September, Mohamed Ali almost toppled the Egyptian government by accident, posting viral videos about endemic corruption at the heart of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's regime that sparked rare public protests on the streets of Cairo.





That mini-uprising was quickly crushed by the military, resulting in more than 4,000 arrests, and Ali fled the country soon after.





But on Wednesday in the British capital, the 45-year-old emerged from months of hiding to unveil his new plan to oust Sisi by unifying exiled opposition leaders and presenting Egyptians with a referendum on how the country should be governed post-Sisi -- and he believes he can do all this in the space of two months.





"My plan is in the next month to start a political initiative in London to try to reunite the political opposition inside and outside the country," Ali told reporters in London. "I am in contact with all political waves, the Muslim Brotherhood, liberals and the April 6 movement. I will launch a reform plan with some experts from politics, the health sector, finance, education, and media. I will call all experts in Egypt to join this campaign."



