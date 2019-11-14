November 14, 2019
HE'S A WHITER MITT ROMNEY:
Deval Patrick's ties to Bain Capital could complicate his 2020 run (Dan Primack, 11/14/19, Axios)
He joined the firm in 2015 to launch and lead a platform focused on "social impact investing." That group, called Bain Double Impact, is in the midst of raising its second fund. Prospective investors tell Axios' Dan Primack that Patrick had assured them he wouldn't run for president in 2020, although left the door open for the 2024 race.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2019 1:20 PM