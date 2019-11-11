November 11, 2019
"HELP, WE'VE FALLEN AND CAN'T GET UP!":
Is GOP Witness List For Impeachment Inquiry 'A Cry For Help'? (Cody Fenwick, November 11, 2019, National Memo)
House Republicans' request for witnesses in the impeachment inquiry reads more like a "cry for help" than an actual contribution to the investigation into President Donald Trump's conduct, argued MSNBC's Steve Benen.He's not wrong. The list includes:The whistleblower"All individuals relied upon by the anonymous whistleblower in drafting his or her secondhand complaint"Hunter BidenDevon Archer, a business associate of Hunter BidenNellie Ohr of Fusion GPS, which directed the work behind the Steele DossierAlexandra Chalupa, a Democratic National Committee employee who reportedly conducted research on Paul Manafort's work in UkraineNot one of these people will have information that could exonerate Trump from the mountain of evidence indicating he oversaw a vast bribery scheme aimed at pressuring the Ukrainian government into smearing and opening up investigations into his political rivals.
Orrin Judd at November 11, 2019 6:01 PM