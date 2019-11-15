November 15, 2019
FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS:
N. Korea calls Biden a 'rabid dog' for insulting its dignity (KIM TONG-HYUNG, 11/15/19, AP)
North Korea called former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden a "rabid dog" that "must be beaten to death with a stick" in its latest swipe against foreign and political leaders it sees as hostile to the North's leadership.The commentary by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said the U.S. presidential hopeful "reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity" of the North's supreme leadership, an act it said deserves "merciless punishment."
Trump hikes price tag for US forces in Korea almost 500% as Seoul questions alliance (Nicole Gaouette, November 15, 2019, CNN)
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper landed in South Korea on Thursday to navigate renewed threats from an "enraged" North Korea and newly heightened strain in the alliance with Seoul that congressional aides, lawmakers and Korea experts say has been caused by President Donald Trump.Trump is demanding that South Korea pay roughly 500% more in 2020 to cover the cost of keeping US troops on the peninsula, a congressional aide and an administration official confirmed to CNN.
It can be hard sometimes to decide what the most amusing aspect of the Trumpbots is, from their newfound hatred of law and order to their conversion on eminent domain. But their embrace of Putin, Kim, the Sa'uds, etc. is way up there.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 15, 2019 12:00 AM