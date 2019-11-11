FACTS VS EMOTIONS:

[I] had always thought I made decisions in a rational fashion. When I am presented with an idea, I weigh all of the data needed to evaluate my options and then make a decision based on that data. Just like we all do, I hope.





Why is it then that we make different decisions based on the same data?





According to "The Control Heuristic" by Luca DellAnna, it's because the decision-making process is wired in reverse in our brains. When we are presented with a decision, the subconscious determines that with which we are most emotionally comfortable. Before any information is collected or any rationality is applied, the choice is made. When our brain recognizes this, it fills in the gaps as to why we feel this way without telling us the truth.





In other words: our brain lies to us.





If we are not emotionally comfortable with an activity, the brain literally invents an excuse not to do it. Our brain attempts to establish or regain control over a situation through a variety of behaviors. This is why those considered "bad" become easily explained, such as not going to bed until midnight to have more time to relax, or not buying vegetables because they spoil easily. We don't like bad behaviors, but exhibiting them makes us feel in control and therefore improves our comfort level.