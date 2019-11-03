November 3, 2019
EXPORTING TRUMPISM:
US white supremacist arrested in Norway (Deutsche Welle, 11/02/19)
Norwegian public broadcaster NRK and the newspaper Dagbladet identified the man in custody as Greg Johnson, a far-right publicist based, according to Associated Press, in Seattle. [...]The US Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors extremist and hate groups, lists Johnson as the "editor-in-chief of the white nationalist publishing house Counter-Currents, an epicenter of 'academic' white nationalism."
