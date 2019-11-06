EVERY STEP CLOSER TO KNOWING PROVES HIS GUILT MORE DECISIVELY:





"The evidence in this case will show that Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad," lead prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky said in his opening statement on Wednesday. "The truth looked bad for the Trump campaign and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump."





One of the key points Mueller investigated was whether the Trump campaign had interacted with WikiLeaks or Russian intermediaries in 2016 when Moscow was using WikiLeaks for its operation to subvert the US presidential campaign (which was mounted in part to help Trump win). Trump refused to be questioned in person by Mueller and his investigators. Instead, he agreed to answer written questions on a limited number of subjects. Several of the queries Mueller submitted to Trump focused on whether he was ever told Stone had been in touch with WikiLeaks and whether he or anyone associated with his campaign had spoken to Stone about WikiLeaks. In his written response, Trump replied, "I do not recall being told during the campaign that Roger Stone or anyone associated with my campaign had discussions with any of the entities named in the question regarding the content or timing of release of hacked emails." He also noted, "I do not recall discussing WikiLeaks with [Stone], nor do I recall being aware of Mr. Stone having discussed WikiLeaks with individuals associated with my campaign." And Trump, who has boasted of possessing a prodigious memory, claimed to have "no recollection of the specifics of any conversations I had with Mr. Stone between June 1, 2016" and Election Day. The impression Trump provided: as far as he knew, he and his campaign had had nothing to do with Stone and WikiLeaks.





Mueller's report characterized Trump's responses as "inadequate." Zelinsky's opening statement suggests Stone's trial could show Trump's statements were false.