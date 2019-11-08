DUDE, THIS IS THE SCENES, NOT BEHIND THE SCENES:

The book describes racist and misogynist behind-the-scenes statements by Trump and says he "stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information." [...]





The author says Trump routinely ignores intelligence and national security briefings, leading foreign governments to see him as a "simplistic pushover" who can be easily manipulated.





The book describes senior officials waking up in the morning in a "full-blown panic" over comments the president made on Twitter the night before.





"It's like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him," the anonymous author writes. "You're stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time."