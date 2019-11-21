November 21, 2019
DUDE, BEING A HENCHMAN FOR DONALD IS YOUR REPUTATION:
Mike Pompeo planning to resign because Trump 'hurting his reputation', report claims (Conrad Duncan, 11/20/19, The Independent•)
Donald Trump's secretary of state has reportedly told three prominent Republicans that he is planning to resign from the White House to run for a Senate seat.Mike Pompeo had planned to stay at the State Department until early spring 2020 but he is now concerned that his connection to Mr Trump, particularly through the impeachment inquiry, is hurting his reputation, according to a Time report.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 21, 2019 12:00 AM