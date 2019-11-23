DRUDGE GRUDGE:





"What's going on with Drudge?" Trump has been asking allies since Democratic lawmakers launched the impeachment probe in late September, according to a person with knowledge of his private remarks. Two other sources who've heard the president complain told The Daily Beast that Trump has asked those close to him why they think Drudge and his website have seemed "so anti-Trump" lately.





In recent weeks, Trump has even asked Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and a top White House official--who has had a friendly relationship with the site's creator--to "look into it" and reach out to Drudge, the sources said. [...]





The president's concern over Drudge's coverage of the impeachment proceedings underscores how sensitive he has been to ensuring that his fellow travelers, in Republican politics and in influential media, do not break from him as Democrats take steps to remove him from office over the Ukraine scandal.