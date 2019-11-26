DONALD WHO?:

The plan also addresses a nagging concern for the Texas GOP: Trump's unpopularity with some Republicans in the state.





"Given the polarizing nature of the President, I suspect some Republicans will refuse to turnout during the General Election because they don't want to vote for him - though I don't know that we will know what this universe would look like without us or a stakeholder creating a model," the document reads. "Regardless, I suggest we set up a contingency budget to target these folks with mailers, digital ads, and texts to encourage them to turnout for U.S. Senate, State Senate, State House, and so on."