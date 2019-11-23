DONALD WHO?:





Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said Friday that a military review of the status of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher should proceed despite President Donald Trump tweeting Thursday that Gallagher should not lose it, a possible outcome of the review.





In a normal administration, the way government officials and military leaders simply ignore the President would border on the treasonous and create a Constitutional crisis. Under this one, it's obligatory.



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 23, 2019 7:39 AM

