November 23, 2019
DONALD WHO?:
Navy Secretary says review of SEAL should proceed despite Trump's opposition (Ryan Browne, November 22, 2019, CNN)
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said Friday that a military review of the status of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher should proceed despite President Donald Trump tweeting Thursday that Gallagher should not lose it, a possible outcome of the review.
In a normal administration, the way government officials and military leaders simply ignore the President would border on the treasonous and create a Constitutional crisis. Under this one, it's obligatory.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 23, 2019 7:39 AM