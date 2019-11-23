November 23, 2019

DONALD WHO?:

Navy Secretary says review of SEAL should proceed despite Trump's opposition (Ryan Browne, November 22, 2019, CNN)

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said Friday that a military review of the status of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher should proceed despite President Donald Trump tweeting Thursday that Gallagher should not lose it, a possible outcome of the review.

In a normal administration, the way government officials and military leaders simply ignore the President would border on the treasonous and create a Constitutional crisis.  Under this one, it's obligatory.

