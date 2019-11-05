CUE THE ANTI-SEMITISM:

[S]chiff, who is 59, has rapidly come to occupy a unique and privileged place in the Democratic firmament. His Ukraine investigation has now been invested with all the hopes and dreams that Democrats once placed in the special prosecutor Robert Mueller's Russia probe. In Schiff, a 10-term congressman from the Los Angeles area, Democrats believe they have found a more reliable vessel than the cipherlike Mueller and an opportunity for a do-over of sorts. While Mueller allowed himself to become a punching bag -- remaining silent for two years as Trump relentlessly delegitimized his investigation as a "witch hunt" -- Schiff has no qualms about hitting back. Where Mueller painstakingly avoided drawing any conclusions from his investigative findings -- punting the question about whether Trump broke the law by obstructing justice to Attorney General William Barr -- Schiff is prepared to embrace the actionable consequences of his work. "Mr. Mueller saw his limitations as a chain-of-command guy at the Justice Department, and he went as far as he thought he could go," Pelosi told me, noting that Mueller was hemmed in by an Office of Legal Counsel opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted. "Mr. Schiff is dealing with two things: the Constitution of the United States and the truth."